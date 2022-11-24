Azerbaijan reveals data on transactions via Apple Pay, Google Pay

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Roughly two million transactions are carried out in Azerbaijan every month via Apple Pay and Google Pay, Head of Payment Systems and Digital Banking Expert Group of the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA) Tamerlan Rustamov said on November 24, Trend reports.

According to him, as of October 1, 2022, over 12 million cards were issued in Azerbaijan. Rustamov noted that the e-commerce turnover volume in the country reached its peak – 1.7 billion manat ($998.77 million).

"Contactless cards account for 70 percent of the overall number. In addition, on average, majority of people use credit cards from three different banks," he said.