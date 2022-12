BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction for the placement of interest-bearing, unsecured non-documentary registered bonds of Azerbaijan's Az-Lead LLC in the amount of one million manat ($294,128), Trend reports via the BSE.

According to the exchange, nine investors submitted nine bids during the auction.

A total of 10,000 bonds with a par value of 100 manat ($58.82) each were put up for auction.

The placement underwriter is AZFinance Investment Company CJSC.