Azerbaijan Banks Association submits 'Corporate Governance Standards' project to CBA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. A new 'Corporate Governance Standards' project has been submitted to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Trend reports via the Azerbaijan Banks Association.

According to the association, this decision was made during an online meeting of the legal expert group operating under the association.

At the meeting, the opinions and proposals presented by the members of the expert group on the new 'Corporate Governance Standards' project were discussed, and it was decided to submit the final version of the project to the CBA.

Azerbaijan Banks Association’s membership covers all 25 banks in the country, 2 non-banking credit organizations, 2 processing centers, and the Azerbaijan Credit Bureau.