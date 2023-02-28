Iranian currency rates for February 28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on February 28, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 22 currencies increased and 15 have decreased in price, compared to February 27.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,499 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on February 28 Iranian rial on February 27 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,549 50,167 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,794 44,655 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,034 3,998 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,056 4,039 1 Danish krone DKK 5,979 5,951 1 Indian rupee INR 508 507 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,748 136,549 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 16,145 16,149 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,838 30,725 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,354 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,085 109,110 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,935 30,845 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,887 25,839 1 South African rand ZAR 2,280 2,284 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,224 2,226 1 Russian ruble RUB 561 554 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,261 28,328 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,700 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,172 31,100 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,392 39,516 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,157 1,152 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,725 31,645 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,680 8,712 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,048 6,062 100 Thai baths THB 119,899 120,110 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,398 9,472 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,848 31,934 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,499 44,258 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,389 9,349 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,033 15,955 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,755 2,763 1 Afghan afghani AFN 473 473 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,756 16,634 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,714 24,703 100 Philippine pesos PHP 76,768 76,527 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,849 3,851 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,990 11,968

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 323,434 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 300,325 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 581,000-584,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 615,000-618,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur