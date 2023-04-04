Azerbaijan records increase in monetary base

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Azerbaijan's monetary base increased over the year, Trend reports citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

According to the CBA, this figure amounted to 17.688 billion manat ($10.4 billion) as of March 31, 2023, which is 23.19 percent or 3.329 billion manat ($1.96 billion) more than in the same period of 2022.

In March 2022, the monetary base equaled 14.359 million manat ($8.45 million).

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's monetary base as of March 31 is by 2.55 percent, or 440.2 million manat ($258.9 million), more than in the previous month.

The monetary base includes cash and free bank and required reserves of commercial banks in circulation.