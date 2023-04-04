Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan records increase in monetary base

Finance Materials 4 April 2023 17:47 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Azerbaijan's monetary base increased over the year, Trend reports citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

According to the CBA, this figure amounted to 17.688 billion manat ($10.4 billion) as of March 31, 2023, which is 23.19 percent or 3.329 billion manat ($1.96 billion) more than in the same period of 2022.

In March 2022, the monetary base equaled 14.359 million manat ($8.45 million).

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's monetary base as of March 31 is by 2.55 percent, or 440.2 million manat ($258.9 million), more than in the previous month.

The monetary base includes cash and free bank and required reserves of commercial banks in circulation.

