Azerbaijan's Kapital Bank appoints new board chairman (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. A number of changes have taken place in the management of Azerbaijan’s Kapital Bank, Trend reports.

Chairman of the Board of Kapital Bank Rovshan Allahverdiyev has been appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer/Director for Corporate Banking and Insurance of PASHA Holding and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Kapital Bank.

First Deputy Chairman of the Board of Kapital Bank Farid Huseynov has been appointed the bank's Board Chairman.

Allahverdiyev joined Pasha Group as Deputy Chairman of the Board of PASHA Bank in 2007, and Farid Huseynov - as Chief Operating Officer of Kapital Bank in 2015.