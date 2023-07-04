Iranian currency rates for July 4

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on July 4, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 27 currencies increased and 11 have decreased in price, compared to July 3.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,858 rials.

Currency Rial on July 4 Rial on July 3 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,316 53,358 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,897 46,941 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,881 3,890 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,931 3,913 1 Danish krone DKK 6,158 6,155 1 Indian rupee INR 513 512 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,633 136,189 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,675 14,671 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,067 29,126 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,362 5,360 1 Omani rial OMR 109,093 109,093 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,713 31,718 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,847 25,751 1 South African rand ZAR 2,241 2,231 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,619 1,613 1 Russian ruble RUB 470 473 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,211 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,049 27,992 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,115 31,059 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,829 38,684 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,365 1,364 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,024 31,975 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,813 8,738 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,801 5,793 100 Thai baths THB 120,046 119,031 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,999 9,001 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,163 31,914 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,240 1 euro EUR 45,858 45,796 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,368 9,328 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,124 16,074 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,801 2,801 1 Afghan afghani AFN 489 489 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,801 16,649 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,631 100 Philippine pesos PHP 76,046 75,983 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,849 3,843 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 450,517 rials, and the price of $1 is 412,610 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 409,561 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,100 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 499,000-502,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 545,000-548,000 rials.

