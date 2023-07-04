Iranian currency rates for July 4

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Finance Materials 4 July 2023 10:26 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on July 4, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 27 currencies increased and 11 have decreased in price, compared to July 3.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,858 rials.

Currency

Rial on July 4

Rial on July 3

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,316

53,358

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,897

46,941

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,881

3,890

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,931

3,913

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,158

6,155

1 Indian rupee

INR

513

512

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,633

136,189

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,675

14,671

100 Japanese yens

JPY

29,067

29,126

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,362

5,360

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,093

109,093

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,713

31,718

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,847

25,751

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,241

2,231

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,619

1,613

1 Russian ruble

RUB

470

473

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,211

3,206

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,049

27,992

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,115

31,059

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,829

38,684

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,365

1,364

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,024

31,975

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,813

8,738

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,801

5,793

100 Thai baths

THB

120,046

119,031

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,999

9,001

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,163

31,914

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,240

1 euro

EUR

45,858

45,796

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,368

9,328

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,124

16,074

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,801

2,801

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

489

489

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,801

16,649

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,631

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

76,046

75,983

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,849

3,843

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 450,517 rials, and the price of $1 is 412,610 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 409,561 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,100 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 499,000-502,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 545,000-548,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

