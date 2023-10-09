Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Finance Materials 9 October 2023 10:27 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for October 9

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on October 9, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 14 currencies increased and 14 decreased in price compared to October 8.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,392 rials.

Currency

Rial on October 9

Rial on October 8

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,407

51,404

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,159

46,154

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,833

3,832

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,850

3,847

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,963

5,961

1 Indian rupee

INR

506

506

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,330

135,333

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,813

14,835

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,122

28,138

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,363

5,363

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,061

109,062

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,735

30,720

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,158

25,152

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,173

2,175

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,522

1,525

1 Russian ruble

RUB

416

416

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,206

3,206

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

26,800

26,803

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,765

30,779

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,145

38,162

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,300

1,299

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,569

31,568

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,579

8,581

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,773

5,806

100 Thai baths

THB

113,619

113,732

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,914

8,912

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,224

31,173

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,238

1 euro

EUR

44,392

44,496

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,803

8,802

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,719

15,719

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,692

2,691

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

555

555

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,787

12,749

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,706

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,087

74,116

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,823

3,823

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 435,575 rials and the price of $1 is 412,096 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 395,978 rials, and the price of $1 is 374,633 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 521,000–524,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 552,000–555,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

