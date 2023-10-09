Iranian currency rates for October 9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on October 9, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 14 currencies increased and 14 decreased in price compared to October 8.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,392 rials.

Currency Rial on October 9 Rial on October 8 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,407 51,404 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,159 46,154 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,833 3,832 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,850 3,847 1 Danish krone DKK 5,963 5,961 1 Indian rupee INR 506 506 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,330 135,333 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,813 14,835 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,122 28,138 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,363 5,363 1 Omani rial OMR 109,061 109,062 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,735 30,720 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,158 25,152 1 South African rand ZAR 2,173 2,175 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,522 1,525 1 Russian ruble RUB 416 416 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,206 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,800 26,803 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,765 30,779 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,145 38,162 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,300 1,299 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,569 31,568 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,579 8,581 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,773 5,806 100 Thai baths THB 113,619 113,732 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,914 8,912 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,224 31,173 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 44,392 44,496 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,803 8,802 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,719 15,719 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,692 2,691 1 Afghan afghani AFN 555 555 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,787 12,749 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,087 74,116 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,823 3,823 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 435,575 rials and the price of $1 is 412,096 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 395,978 rials, and the price of $1 is 374,633 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 521,000–524,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 552,000–555,000 rials.

