Iranian currency rates for November 26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on November 26, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies increased and 20 decreased in price compared to November 25.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 45,970 rials.

Currency Rial on November 26 Rial on November 25 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,934 52,919 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,582 47,623 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,022 4,018 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,920 3,925 1 Danish krone DKK 6,164 6,161 1 Indian rupee INR 504 504 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,834 136,259 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,718 14,708 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,105 28,080 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,390 5,390 1 Omani rial OMR 109,074 109,092 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,792 30,858 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,536 25,541 1 South African rand ZAR 2,233 2,228 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,456 1,455 1 Russian ruble RUB 470 473 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,206 3,208 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,645 27,653 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,344 31,346 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,131 38,117 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,279 1,280 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,482 31,474 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,720 8,730 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,891 5,876 100 Thai baths THB 118,927 118,845 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,966 8,971 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,204 32,203 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,970 45,919 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,146 9,107 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,483 15,508 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,700 2,703 1 Afghan afghani AFN 604 605 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,747 12,747 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,691 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,770 75,775 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,851 3,848 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,970 12,010

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 457,771 rials and the price of $1 is 418,235 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 416,156 rials, and the price of $1 is 380,214 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 501,000–504,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 549,000–552,000 rials.

