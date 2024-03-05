Azerbaijan, Qatar mull enhancing securities market (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Azerbaijan and Qatar discussed the development of the securities market, as Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov wrote on X, Trend reports.

“We met with Tamy Ahmed Ali Al-Boutamy Al Binali, CEO of the Qatar Financial Markets Authority, as part of our visit to the State of Qatar. We talked about the Qatar securities market's growth and the opportunities it has created for overseas investors. Furthermore, we discussed perspectives on the prospects of cooperation between regulatory authorities and securities market participants in both countries," he explained.

Previously, financial concessions were explored with the Qatar Financial Centre. On March 4, the Central Banks of Azerbaijan and Qatar also explored collaboration opportunities.

Meanwhile, before traveling to Qatar, the CBA governor paid a business visit to the UAE, where he met with Khaled Mohammed Balama, Governor of the UAE Central Bank, and Essa Kazim, Governor of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

During the meeting with the Governor of the UAE's Central Bank, the sides discussed the current economic ties between the two countries, the development of the financial sectors in both countries, as well as the status and prospects of cooperation between the central banks, and the Governor of the DIFC discussed opportunities for financial sector collaboration.

