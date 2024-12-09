BSTDB expands support for Türkiye’s export sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) has announced a new $45 million Trade Finance Facility for Türk Eximbank, Türkiye’s state export credit agency, Trend reports via the Bank.

This facility is designed to extend BSTDB’s support to a greater number of exporting companies in Türkiye, promoting nationwide growth in the export sector. The initiative aims to drive job creation, boost income levels, enhance infrastructure for businesses, and increase trade turnover across the Black Sea region.

Türk Eximbank has been a key financial partner for BSTDB for 24 years, almost since the Bank’s inception. Over this time, the partnership has grown into BSTDB’s largest trade financing collaboration, with cumulative disbursements exceeding $500 million, all directed toward supporting Türkiye’s exports.

This renewed collaboration underscores BSTDB’s commitment to fostering economic growth and strengthening regional trade through impactful partnerships.

