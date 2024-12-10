Azerbaijani, UAE Central Banks forge strategic planning and risk management ahead

Photo: Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan / Facebook

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. The Central Banks of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have held discussions on strategic planning and risk management, Trend reports via the CBA.

A delegation from the CBA’s strategic and project management departments, alongside its risk management division, recently conducted a working visit to the UAE.

During their time at the UAE Central Bank, the two sides exchanged insights on best practices and advanced strategies in the areas of strategic planning, project oversight, and risk management.

Notably, the volume of direct foreign investments (DFI) from the UAE into Azerbaijan's economy in the first half of this year amounted to $236.8 million, while Azerbaijan's DFI in the UAE's economy totaled $396.9 million.

