Azerbaijani Minister and UN Executive Secretary reck Baku's COP29 synopsis

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. During its chairmanship of COP29, Azerbaijan aspires to expand its contribution to the global battle against climate change and continues to follow a course of "green development" and expedite decarbonization, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said during the meeting with Executive Secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change Simon Steele, Trend reports.

Shahbazov stated that COP 29 will serve as a platform to demonstrate Azerbaijan's contribution to the global energy transformation process.

He told Steele about reforms related to Azerbaijan's transition to a producer and exporter of renewable energy, including plans to export "green energy" into Europe.

The discussion focused on preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), as well as issues related to Azerbaijan's presidency of this international event.

Steele shared his views on the organization of the COP29 event, as well as issues to be focused on in energy and environmental aspects, and expressed support on behalf of the Secretariat for the proposal for close cooperation.

Simon Steele noted that Azerbaijan's experience in organizing many international events will contribute to the success of COP29.

During the meeting, it was agreed to organize a joint workshop on the energy focus of COP29.

