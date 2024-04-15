Baku hosts COP29 press conference (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. The COP29 General Headquarters is hosting the first press conference regarding the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change to be held in November 2024 in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev, COP29 Lead Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev, COP29 CEO Elnur Soltanov, COP29 Operating Company Chairman and CEO Narmin Jarchalova, UN High-Level Climate Champion Nigar Arpadarai, and COP29 Youth Climate Champion for Azerbaijan Leyla Hasanova are among the speakers at the event.

