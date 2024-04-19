Azerbaijan, Finland negotiate preparations for COP29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. Representatives of the COP29 Chairmanship discussed the process of preparation for the conference with the delegation of the Permanent Mission of Finland to the OSCE, Trend reports.

"We had a very informative discussion on the process of preparation for COP29 with the delegation of the Permanent Mission of Finland to the OSCE headed by Ambassador Vesa Häkkinen," said a representative of the National Hydrometeorological Service under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Fuad Humbatov.

Furthermore, he mentioned that Finland will chair the OSCE in 2025, and Azerbaijan cooperates with this international organization on various programs.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.