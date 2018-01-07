High-Tech Park creating platform for Chinese, Azerbaijani business relations

7 January 2018 18:53 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The High-Tech Park of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences will create a portal that will become a platform for establishing business relations between Chinese and Azerbaijani entrepreneurs, the High-Tech Park told Trend Dec. 28.

A marketing specialist of Azerbaijan’s High-Tech Park will visit the China-Russia Innovation Tech Park located in Yantai, China in January 2018 to thoroughly study the format of cooperation.

Earlier, the management of the China-Russia Innovation Tech Park visited Azerbaijan’s High Tech Park. The prospects of cooperation between the two high-tech parks were discussed and a memorandum of cooperation was signed.

According to the memorandum, the sides jointly implement scientific and technical programs and innovative projects. Moreover, joint laboratories, scientific, technical and innovation centers are planned to be established, as well as mutual visits are planned to be organized.

The China-Russia Innovation Tech Park has rich experience of cooperation with post-Soviet countries and offers residents joint innovation development in China.

The China-Russia Innovation Tech Park has 350 residents.

Cooperation between Azerbaijani and Chinese entrepreneurs was also discussed during the opening of a technology transfer center at the High-Tech Park in November. The sides discussed the deployment of LED lamp and lithium-ion battery production in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani entrepreneurs were invited to China to review the production capacities.

