Interesting contest from Nar and Autostop radio show

30 March 2018 17:17 (UTC+04:00)

Nar together with the Autostop radio project, hosted by DJ Tural Yusifov, are announcing a new joint campaign. Thus, winners of contest, which will be held on Mondays of every week in the period from April 2nd to May 21st, 2018, from 18:00 to 19:00 during the live broadcasts on 106.3 FM radio, will be awarded some special prizes from Nar. Those radio listeners who will try and prove their knowledge of the traffic rules, will get a chance to win valuable prizes from the operator.

It should be noted that Nar has a long-established tradition of supporting and sponsoring this type of educational contests and intellectual competitions. More detailed information about other project supported by the mobile operator is available at nar.az website.

Azerfon LLC has started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The ‘Nar’ brand name was later selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life. Being the first operator in the country to introduce the 3G technology Nar provides the customers with a wide 4G network coverage.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Nar subscribers can exchange bonus minutes for megabytes
Business 16 March 17:33
Nar renews its ‘Qutu’ offer
Business 16 March 16:24
Nar receives “Most active employer” award (PHOTO)
Society 6 March 12:22
Successful startup of Nar, Microsoft Imagine Cup launched
ICT 27 February 11:36
Nar awards best students of Azerbaijan Technical University
Society 23 February 18:13
Nar awarded as “Mobile operator of year”
Society 23 February 09:14
Nar awarded as “Mobile operator of year”
Society 22 February 18:46
Nar introduces LTE services in Baku subway
Society 7 February 18:02
Subscribers win “Samsung Galaxy S8”, “iPad Pro” and “Samsung Gear S3” devices from Nar (PHOTO)
Society 2 February 15:27
Nar to continue work aimed at reinforcing its network in 2018
Society 12 January 16:51
Winners of Nar-supported Electronic Education Contest awarded
ICT 27 December 2017 11:45
Nar delivers certificates to participants of ‘Training School’ project (PHOTO)
ICT 22 December 2017 15:36
Nar customers enjoy free phone calls during weekends
Society 13 December 2017 17:22
Nar awards winners of contest held at its “BakuTel” stand
Business 8 December 2017 16:53
Cost optimization allows Nar offer competitive tariffs: CEO
Business 8 December 2017 14:31
Nar to demonstrate its latest products at BakuTel Exhibition
Business 4 December 2017 17:34
Nar presents its new shop in Khirdalan (PHOTO)
ICT 15 November 2017 16:30
Nar organizes press tour for journalists on the occasion of Pomegranate Festival
Society 6 November 2017 18:05