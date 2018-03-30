Interesting contest from Nar and Autostop radio show

Nar together with the Autostop radio project, hosted by DJ Tural Yusifov, are announcing a new joint campaign. Thus, winners of contest, which will be held on Mondays of every week in the period from April 2nd to May 21st, 2018, from 18:00 to 19:00 during the live broadcasts on 106.3 FM radio, will be awarded some special prizes from Nar. Those radio listeners who will try and prove their knowledge of the traffic rules, will get a chance to win valuable prizes from the operator.

It should be noted that Nar has a long-established tradition of supporting and sponsoring this type of educational contests and intellectual competitions. More detailed information about other project supported by the mobile operator is available at nar.az website.

Azerfon LLC has started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The ‘Nar’ brand name was later selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life. Being the first operator in the country to introduce the 3G technology Nar provides the customers with a wide 4G network coverage.

