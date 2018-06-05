Azerbaijani operator expanding telecom infrastructure of Jojug Marjanli

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

By Huseyn Veliyev - Trend:

Telecommunication infrastructure of the Jojug Marjanli village of Azerbaijan's Jabrayil will be expanded, Aztelekom LLC told Trend.

The company told Trend that the expansion work will be carried out as new houses are built.

"We develop the network depending on the number of subscribers," the company stated.

The company noted that, initially, it was planned to cover 50 houses with communication services, then this number was increased by an additional 100 houses.

---

