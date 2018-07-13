New 4G MiFi campaign from Azercell!

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 13

Trend:

Azercell Telecom is pleased to introduce new 4G/3G MiFi and 3G USB modem campaign, aiming to make mobile internet consumption more comfortable and new generation mobile technology accessible for all its subscribers. Now subscribers will be able to enjoy high-speed mobile internet provided by Azercell in more favorable terms. According to the terms of the new campaign, starting from July, 13 upon purchase of any of the following devices from Azercell Exclusive Shops, Azercell Customer Services or official dealer stores of the Company, subscriber will receive 100% cashback to the number’s balance. In addition, customer will be able to benefit from monthly UNLIMITED, 30GB=20AZN and ya 10GB=12AZN data packs offered by Azercell. Hurry up! Number of devices is limited.

DEVICE PRICE BONUS BALANCE 4G MiFi 149 AZN 149 AZN 3G MiFi 99 AZN 99 AZN 3G USB MODEM 49 AZN 49 AZN

Azercell regularly offers new campaigns and favorable services for mobile internet users. The Company was first not only in Azerbaijan, but also in the entire region to introduce the commercial use of 4G technology for its customers, making the mobile internet usage more accessible in the country.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48% share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 80% of the territory (excluding 20% of the occupied territories) and 99.8% of population of the country. Currently, 4.5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call centre service, 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

