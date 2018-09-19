Azerbaijan not to apply requirements of Universal Postal Convention to Armenia

19 September 2018 11:45 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 19

Trend:

Azerbaijan will not apply requirements of the Universal Postal Convention to Armenia, said the political statement presented by the Government of Azerbaijan at the Second Extraordinary Congress of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies said in a statement.

The Congress has been attended by more than 1,000 delegations from 130 countries. The Azerbaijani delegation has also been represented at the event.

The proposed reforms in the structure of the UPU, the changes in the system of membership in the organization, a number of changes in the Universal Postal Union regarding execution of postal operations and other issues have been discussed, the final documents of the UPU have been adopted during the event.

The political statement has been submitted to the Secretariat on behalf of the Government of Azerbaijan for inclusion in the documents of the Congress.

The statement once again brought to the attention of the world community that the armed forces of Armenia occupied 20 percent of the territory of Azerbaijan. It was noted that due to the occupation by the armed forces of Armenia of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and adjacent districts, Azerbaijan will not apply the requirements of the Universal Postal Convention to Armenia.

"For many years of occupation of 20 percent of the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the significant damage has been caused to the economy, in particular the postal sector of the country. It is impossible to implement Article 6 of the Regulations on the Circulation of Postage Stamps of the Universal Postal Convention in the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied by the Republic of Armenia. The issue of postage stamps by Armenia on behalf of the illegal regime of the self-proclaimed "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" contradicts the requirements of the Universal Postal Convention of the UPU," the statement reads.

The congress also hosted a ministerial forum, an exchange of views on trends in the further development of the postal industry was carried out, and it was proposed to summarize the advanced suggestions and to develop a strategy in this direction.

The purpose of the event is to exchange information in order to improve the capabilities of specialists in the relevant field, as well as to manage the activities of the groups engaged in fight against cyber incidents, to discuss issues related to activity schemes.

During the cyber-training sessions, which will be held in the last two days of the event, the experience of experts in the area of fight against the methods of cyber attacks based on six different scenarios will be tested, which will be helpful for increasing their experience and improving their skills for use of the advanced technologies.

