Winner of AZCLOUD Hackathon 2019 announced

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

The Coffee Jar team became the winner of the AZCLOUD Hackathon 2019 competition, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies.

As part of the competition, the teams partaking in the competition worked on the topics of digitalization of communications and the creation of a CRM platform.

On August 30, teams presented their presentations to a nine-member jury.

AzInTelecom LLC, operating under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, in partnership with R.I.S.K, Azercell, Trend Micro and Bestcomp, held the AZCLOUD Hackathon 2019 competition.

The following teams participated in the competition: JetNails, AVANTI, Espresso Team, Coffee Jar, Code is Life, Sensais Ninjas, Simplify, 24/7, Just amateurs, Binary Beats, CodeRun, bottom text, Salam, Heaps don't lie, 45 minutes, Code Fathers, Good Fellas, Guardians, The Unknowns, Adroit, and Novum Juniors. The selection was conducted from July 1-31 among 59 teams.

Teams had to develop and submit solutions to various tasks during the competition. The winning team was to receive a cash prize of 10,000 manats.

AZCLOUD Hackathon 2019 was held at Baku Olympic Stadium. Each team was provided with premises (SkyBox) for fulfilling their technical task within the competition.

Hackathon competitions are held in various countries, during which programmers will have to jointly solve various tasks and develop IT projects.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @kamala_mammadli

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news