Winner of AZCLOUD Hackathon 2019 announced

2 September 2019 10:30 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

The Coffee Jar team became the winner of the AZCLOUD Hackathon 2019 competition, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies.

As part of the competition, the teams partaking in the competition worked on the topics of digitalization of communications and the creation of a CRM platform.

On August 30, teams presented their presentations to a nine-member jury.

AzInTelecom LLC, operating under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, in partnership with R.I.S.K, Azercell, Trend Micro and Bestcomp, held the AZCLOUD Hackathon 2019 competition.

The following teams participated in the competition: JetNails, AVANTI, Espresso Team, Coffee Jar, Code is Life, Sensais Ninjas, Simplify, 24/7, Just amateurs, Binary Beats, CodeRun, bottom text, Salam, Heaps don't lie, 45 minutes, Code Fathers, Good Fellas, Guardians, The Unknowns, Adroit, and Novum Juniors. The selection was conducted from July 1-31 among 59 teams.

Teams had to develop and submit solutions to various tasks during the competition. The winning team was to receive a cash prize of 10,000 manats.

AZCLOUD Hackathon 2019 was held at Baku Olympic Stadium. Each team was provided with premises (SkyBox) for fulfilling their technical task within the competition.

Hackathon competitions are held in various countries, during which programmers will have to jointly solve various tasks and develop IT projects.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @kamala_mammadli

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani enterprise to modernize cold rolled machines for aluminum production
Economy 15:30
Azerbaijani Rattan company aims for new models of wicker furniture
Economy 15:27
Azerbaijani company eyes to jointly produce furniture with partners in region
Economy 15:12
Ambassador: TAP vital project for Greece
Oil&Gas 14:58
Azerbaijan’s PASHA Insurance increases net profit
Finance 14:47
TurAz Qartalı-2019 Joint Flight-Tactical Exercises of Azerbaijan, Turkey kick off
Politics 13:33
Latest
Azerbaijani enterprise to modernize cold rolled machines for aluminum production
Economy 15:30
Azerbaijani Rattan company aims for new models of wicker furniture
Economy 15:27
Solar panel plant commissioned in Iran’s Kermanshah province
Economy 15:18
Labour's Jeremy Corbyn says he wants a UK election
Other News 15:13
Azerbaijani company eyes to jointly produce furniture with partners in region
Economy 15:12
Uzbekistan's WTO accession to increase only imports, exports to lag (Exclusive)
Economy 15:10
Proceedings on criminal case of IBA ex-head continue in Baku
Society 15:00
What prevents emergence of new companies from Europe, USA in Uzbekistan? (Exclusive)
Economy 14:59
Ambassador: TAP vital project for Greece
Oil&Gas 14:58