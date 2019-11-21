AzerTelecom to participate in Turkmentel 2019 exhibition

21 November 2019 17:15 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

Trend:

“AzerTelecom”, backbone internet provider connecting Azerbaijan to the global internet network, will take part in "Turkmentel 2019”, the 12th International Exhibition for Telecom and IT Industry in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, 27-28 November 2019.

Alimardan Sultanov, Head of Corporate Communications Unit at “AzerTelecom” noted that the aim of the company's participation at the exhibition is to demonstrate various telecom services of the company to the local and international visitors, exchange ideas and experiences with them, as well as get acquainted with technological innovations and further expand the international relations of the company.

The 12th International Exhibition for Telecom and IT Industry is expected to bring together a range of businesses from Europe and Asia, as well as local ICT companies of Turkmenistan, introducing products and services in communications and network, digital business solutions, IT services, IT infrastructure and Data center, ERP and data analysis, security, research and innovation.

“AzerTelecom” is one of the largest telecommunication operators in Azerbaijan and the South Caucasus region and is the subsidiary of Bakcell, the first mobile operator and the fastest mobile internet provider in Azerbaijan. AzerTelecom was founded in 2008 and provides various services to local and foreign companies in the telecommunication sector. AzerTelecom is currently implementing the "Azerbaijan Digital Hub" program to turn the country into a Regional Digital Center, in addition to the status of the Energy and Transport Center owned by Azerbaijan. The implementation of the program lays a firm basis for the country's National IT and National Innovation Strategy and will make an important contribution to the acceleration of digitalization, flexible transformation to the digital economy, development of start-ups and IT architecture. The program will help bring the country's ICT system to the level of the most advanced world standards and allow the country to hold more advanced positions in the international rankings.

