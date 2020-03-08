Kazakhstan's Eurasian Bank to take measures to digitalize its activities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8

Kazakhstan’s commercial bank - Eurasian Bank - is looking to develop online booking system on the bank's website and via Smartbank, as well as planning to implement a number of projects for activities’ digitalization, a representative of the bank told Trend.

Earlier this year, the bank has launched a system of online queue.

"The new system of online queue allow to scan individual identification number and accelerates the process of clients’ serving, as the cashier or manager see in advance the information on the client and the products that the client uses," the representative said.

Currently the bank is also implementing work on automation of the working hours of bank employees to improve quantitative indicators and strengthen responsibility in functional duties performance.

Taking further bank digitalization the official said that the bank is aiming at implementation of certain plans.

"The bank is planning to develop system for online booking via bank’s website or via its Smartbank app in 1H2020. There are also projects in cooperation with bank’s partners on remote applications submission for credit. We are also adding option to make payments on loans via cards of any Kazakh bank in order to make using our products more convenient for customers," the official said.

The official also added that daily new services for payments are introduced to bank’s Smartbank app, speed and security of transactions is improved.

"This year we are working to automate process of receiving some documents without actually coming to the bank. We are also planning to automate daily operations that are to be performed by the employees manually in order to optimize the speed and improve efficiency of banking processes," the official concluded.

Established in 1994, Eurasian Bank is Kazakhstan’s commercial financial institution. Eurasian Bank currently has 17 branches and 114 outlets all across the country.

