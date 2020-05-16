New iPhone SE with a gift in Azercell Exclusive stores!

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16

Trend:

Digital solutions provider and the leading mobile operator of the country Azercell Telecom is pleased to launch a new beneficial campaign for Apple’s fans. Thus, by purchasing new iPhone SE smartphones with an updated design, powerful processor, and camera customers will get 50 GB of monthly internet for the next 6 months in Azercell Exclusive stores. The campaign is available for both new and existing, prepaid, and postpaid customers.

Exclusive telecom partner of Apple Inc. in the country, “Azercell Telecom” LLC provides its customers with a unique opportunity to benefit from the latest technologies when buying new iPhone SE. You just need to visit Azercell Exclusive stores, choose a new iPhone SE of different colors and memory sizes, and get an excellent bonus on the Internet.

