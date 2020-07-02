Kazakh president makes amendments to laws on ensuring internet accessibility

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan’s President Kasym Jomart Tokayev signed a decree on introduction of amendments and additions to some legislative acts of Kazakhstan on the issues of ensuring internet accessibility in rural areas, Trend reports with reference to the press office of the president.

The decree was signed today. Jul. 2, 2020.

The introduced amendments are aimed at permitting the construction of antenna mast poles and supports for cellular or satellite communications equipment on a leased land plot without changing its intended purpose.

Providing internet coverage in Kazakhstan's rural areas is being carried out within the framework of the Digital Kazakhstan State Program.

Zerde National ICT Holding is dealing with implementation of the 'Digital Kazakhstan' program in the country. The main goal of the program is improvement of Kazakhstan's economy competitiveness and quality of life through progressive development of the digital ecosystem.

