Azerbaijan continues to export high technologies despite COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 29

By Nargiz Ismayliova – Trend:

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent quarantine regime in many countries of the world, Azerbaijani high-tech products continue to be in demand in the international market, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Innovation Export Consortium (AZINNEX) Farid Kazimov, told Trend .

"Currently, more than 20 countries of the world use software solutions of the AZINNEX’s members. But of course, the coronavirus had a negative impact on the development of cooperation, since many negotiations had to be postponed. In order to increase exports, representatives of Azerbaijani IT companies regularly visited different countries to conduct negotiations, which is presently difficult," he said.

In 2019, the Azerbaijan Innovation Export Consortium and the Electronic Government Center under the National Agency for Project Management under the President of Uzbekistan signed a Memorandum of Intent, which envisages a wide range of cooperation in the field of electronic government. In 2020, it is planned to expand cooperation and joint work on the development of electronic government in Uzbekistan.

---

