Telecom giant Vodafone says they find “opportunities, dynamism and hospitality” in Turkey

ICT 6 September 2020 20:25 (UTC+04:00)
Telecom giant Vodafone says they find “opportunities, dynamism and hospitality” in Turkey

Colman Deegan, the CEO of Vodafone Turkey, spoke to Sabah daily in an exclusive interview in which he underlined the vibrant Turkish market and the opportunities in the country and that the company never plans to leave the Turkish market, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Vodafone is one of the biggest players in the Turkish communications industry which people have embraced even more recently due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“The pandemic has reminded all how critical communication and its infrastructure are. We will continue to carry out infrastructure investments here, with over TL 24 billion ($3.23 billion) spent so far,” he said.

“If I try to summarize Turkey, where I’ve been working for years, with three words: opportunity, dynamism and hospitality. Turkey is a leading market within our group in terms of digitalization, which is our main strategy globally,” Deegan added.

“I’ve traveled to 40 provinces since I came here. Everywhere I went, I was impressed by people’s motivation and energy. People are willing to try new things, use new technology and improve their livelihoods. Thus, there is great potential. I am working with a dynamic team comprised of young and talented professionals,” he underlined.

“People clung onto life via technology during the pandemic. We have seen how critical it is. As Vodafone, we believe that we have a critical role to support nations all over the world. During these trying times, we gave importance to three topics: the well-being and safety of our employees, the continuation of our services and sustainability of our ecosystem,” Deegan stated.

“As a ‘technology communications’ company, we are going through a period of time when we reap the fruits we sow in digitalization and continue our activities without a halt. We regularly organize interactive meetings with employees all over the country. Over 3,000 employees share their ideas and emotions, which provides us a perfect experience,” the CEO added.

Deegan also said the pandemic increased internet usage greatly.

“We have seen an increase of 10% in mobile and 60% in broadband data usage. We have increased our capacity. Our field teams ensured the continuation of our operations. We continued to be at the service of the nation for the people to keep in touch with their families and friends, for students to continue their remote education and to support health services,” Deegan added.

He also detailed the company’s investments in Turkey.

“We have contributed investments totaling TL1.7 billion to the Turkish economy and digitalization in the 2019-2020 fiscal year. Ninety-nine percent of our investments are technology investments,” he added.

“We are serving 23.6 million mobile subscribers and 1.1 million broadband users. We provide both mobile and broadband technologies under the same roof,” Deegan stated.

Deegan also said that the communications giant never planned or intended to leave Turkey.

“We have never had such a thought, and we do not have any intention to do so, whether today or for the days to come. Turkey is a leading market in our group and we are striving for its digitalization. We see Turkey as a market with high potential, and we are here as a long-term investor,” he said.

Fiber infrastructure critical

The CEO also stated that fiber internet infrastructure is a critical topic.

“We are committed to fiber in Turkey. There is a need for future proof infrastructure in both broadband and mobile. Within this scope, it is of great importance that operators currently owning fiber infrastructures share them,” he said, calling upon two biggest fiber operators, Türk Telekom and Superonline to open their infrastructure for use by other operators.

“We also believe that state incentives are important. The Turkish government has many times reiterated how much importance it lays on the communications infrastructure. We are on the same page with our government. We want to provide a quality 5G service in the upcoming period to everyone. We have to increase the number of our cell towers for that,” Deegan added.

“As Vodafone Turkey, we are ready to provide any assistance and to take part in any project to realize the infrastructure that will prepare Turkey for the future,” he concluded.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
IAEA inspects one of two sites in Iran after long stand-off
IAEA inspects one of two sites in Iran after long stand-off
Iran's agreement with IAEA in interests of both sides
Iran's agreement with IAEA in interests of both sides
Iran nuclear deal meeting rejects US idea to reinstate sanctions — senior diplomat
Iran nuclear deal meeting rejects US idea to reinstate sanctions — senior diplomat
Loading Bars
Latest
UK records 2,988 new coronavirus cases, highest since May Europe 21:42
Iran discloses exports of Semnan Province Business 21:20
Iran reveals details of exports from Bushehr Province Business 21:15
Adjara TV employees test negative for COVID-19 Georgia 21:07
Review of events in Azerbaijani financial market for first week of September Finance 21:07
France reports 7,071 new daily COVID-19 infections Europe 21:02
Electric potential of Iran's thermal power plants announced Oil&Gas 20:47
Telecom giant Vodafone says they find “opportunities, dynamism and hospitality” in Turkey ICT 20:25
Several zinc production companies violate stock market rules in Iran Business 19:52
Chamber of Commerce: Iran's ports capable to improve regional transit to Afghanistan, Central Asia Business 19:14
Volume of wheat purchased in Iran's Isfahan Province grows Finance 19:02
Military equipment of 'Worthy Partner 2020' heading to Vaziani Georgia 19:00
Iranian Offshore Oil Company to boost its extraction Oil&Gas 18:41
Action under "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" slogan held in Ukraine Politics 18:30
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale September 7 Oil&Gas 18:29
Saudi Arabia sentences three to death over links to 2017 Jeddah attack Arab World 18:23
Demand for Turkish-made carpets down at global market Turkey 18:03
Almaty perinatal medicine centre discharges last COVID-19 patient Kazakhstan 17:43
Azerbaijan confirms 140 new COVID-19 recoveries Society 17:22
Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry opens tender to buy grape planting material Tenders 17:01
Central Bank of Iran: number of exchange checks grows Finance 17:00
IKCO car production raised by 40% Business 16:51
Amiran Gamkrelidze: Most likely, Adjara TV cluster will not be formed Georgia 16:49
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise in Iran Finance 16:41
Japan braces for Typhoon Haishen as 1.8 mln people ordered to evacuate Other News 16:12
Istanbul welcomes new city hospital as COVID-19 recoveries exceed 250K Turkey 15:33
147 coronavirus-positive patients in critical condition Kazakhstan 15:18
Tamiz Shahar company opens tender to attract services of special lifting equipment Tenders 14:52
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for September 6 Society 14:50
Georgia reports 29 new coronavirus cases Georgia 14:47
Iran Economic Minister asks for improvement of banking services Business 14:38
Purchasing of wheat continues in Iran’s Markazi Province Business 14:20
Indonesia reports 3,444 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 85 new deaths Other News 13:41
UN in Kyrgyzstan calls on political parties to exercise caution and avoid spread of COVID-19 Kyrgyzstan 12:54
Turkey's jewelry export to int'l market plummets Turkey 12:50
Electric buses manufactured in Azerbaijan's Ganja may be supplied to Turkey, Central Asia Economy 12:31
Volume of wheat purchased in Iran's Yazd Province increases Business 12:17
Georgian Lagazi wine cellar plans to put dried fruit on market Business 12:07
Agricultural Insurance Fund talks about livestock insurance in Azerbaijan Economy 12:05
Several injured in stabbings in Birmingham, Britain -- police Europe 11:59
Airstrikes kill 8 militants in northern Afghanistan Other News 11:05
Senior Japan ruling party member suggests early election Other News 10:30
Number of Kyrgyzstanis cured of COVID-19 nearing 40,000 Kyrgyzstan 10:25
Ridiculed building in Turkey’s Kahramanmaraş set for demolition Turkey 10:16
Iran’s foreign trade value surpasses $24b Economy 10:15
EITI: Kazakhstan benefits from efforts to make its extractives sector more transparent Business 10:11
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 37 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:59
Adjara TV temporarily suspends broadcasting as one tests positive for coronavirus ICT 09:23
North Korea leader tours typhoon-hit area, directs recovery effort Other News 08:52
505 more Kazakhstanis beat coronavirus, total at 99,523 Kazakhstan 08:23
Number of COVID-19 recoveries hits 250,000 Turkey 08:13
Switzerland keen on promoting scientific, tourism ties with Iran Iran 08:11
Poland considers Turkmenistan important partner in energy sector Oil&Gas 08:03
Several boats sink at Trump parade on Texas lake US 07:54
5.9-magnitude quake hits 132 km NW of Ternate, Indonesia World 07:09
Ousted Mali president Keita leaves country as transition talks begin Other News 06:19
Egypt confirms 130 new COVID-19 infections, 99,712 in total Arab World 05:02
Ecuador reports 118,045 COVID-19 cases, with 6,724 deaths World 03:41
Two French soldiers killed in Mali Other News 02:48
Peru allocates 3.9 bln USD to families affected by pandemic Other News 01:47
Moscow's death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases rises by 13 to 4,891 Russia 00:45
China's CNBG, Sinovac find more countries to test coronavirus vaccines Other News 00:08
Kazakhstan's crude petroleum oil exports to EU plummet amid COVID-19 Oil&Gas 5 September 23:59
Iran discloses buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange Business 5 September 23:54
Turkey reveals cargo shipment volumes via its Tekirdag port Transport 5 September 23:41
Amiran Gamkrelidze does not rule out that the quarantine and isolation period will be further reduced Georgia 5 September 23:40
Kazakhstan ups its export to Denmark despite COVID-19 Business 5 September 23:34
Weekly review of transport sector in Azerbaijan Transport 5 September 23:19
Azerbaijan Defense Minister attended the closing ceremony of International Army Games-2020 (PHOTO) Society 5 September 22:44
Volume of tea leaves purchased from farmers in Iran announced Business 5 September 22:31
Azerbaijani MPs present football uniforms to IDP school children (VIDEO) Politics 5 September 22:04
Interest rates on government securities decline in Georgia Finance 5 September 22:03
Iran boosts volume of transits via Chabahar port Business 5 September 21:54
Cargo shipment data via Turkish Kocaeli port disclosed Transport 5 September 21:34
Weekly review of main events in Azerbaijani agricultural sector's financing Business 5 September 21:22
Azerbaijani servicemen will not participate in Caucasus-2020 exercises - Defense Ministry Politics 5 September 21:04
Livestock and poultry sale significantly down in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 5 September 21:03
Iran Khodro Industrial Group expands its manufacturing Business 5 September 20:39
Azerbaijan and Pakistan discuss issues of expanding military cooperation Politics 5 September 20:34
Iran's saffron exports up Business 5 September 20:21
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products for sale on September 6 Oil&Gas 5 September 19:53
German ambassador to Georgia: Observation of 2020 elections in Georgia should be as strong and comprehensive as possible Georgia 5 September 19:21
EEC eyes to grant Uzbekistan observer status Uzbekistan 5 September 19:11
Iranian ambassador: one group of Iranians returned to Iran from Azerbaijan Society 5 September 19:07
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price starts to rise again Finance 5 September 19:01
Azerbaijani president awards "Dostlug" order to Igor Sechin Politics 5 September 19:01
Cargo shipment data via Turkish Izmir port announced Transport 5 September 18:51
Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Brazil Politics 5 September 18:45
Azerbaijan Defense Minister watchs final stage of the "Tank Biathlon" contest (PHOTO) Politics 5 September 18:41
Sedan production grows in Iran Iran 5 September 18:31
France expects more severe COVID cases in next 15 days Europe 5 September 18:09
Uzbekistan to stop liquefied gas export to Tajikistan Oil&Gas 5 September 17:34
Azerbaijan confirms 146 new COVID-19 recoveries Society 5 September 16:51
FAO to launch smart farming project in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 5 September 16:41
Export of Azerbaijani products to Kazakhstan grows Business 5 September 16:34
USAID talks about current projects to support women's entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan Business 5 September 15:47
IKEA's shopping centers arm buys San Francisco mall in its first US real estate deal Europe 5 September 14:55
LPG transshipment figures via Turkey's ports revealed Transport 5 September 14:45
Uzbekneftegaz JSC to buy geological equipment via tender Tenders 5 September 14:41
Uz-Kor Gas Chemical LLC to buy pump and compressor pipes via tender Tenders 5 September 14:40
All news