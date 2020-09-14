New satellite to be delivered to Iranian Space Agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14

By Elnur Bagishov – Trend:

A new Iranian-made Pars 1 satellite will be delivered to the Iranian Space Agency in the next week, Iran's Minister of Information and Communications Technology, Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi wrote on his twitter page, Trend reports.

According to Jahromi, the remote sensing satellite was designed and manufactured by the Iranian Space Research Center.

The minister added that tests on this satellite were completed today.

Iran has not announced when the Pars 1 satellite will be launched into orbit.