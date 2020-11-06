Bakcell offers special tariff for teachers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

Trend:

Bakcell is pleased to be a mobile partner of the “Support to Virtual Education” project implemented by ENGINET Company and its partners with the support of the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The project aimed at ensuring a high-quality virtual education process during the COVID-19 pandemic by providing necessary tools and technical assistance to educators.

Thus, Bakcell offers a special tariff for thousands of teachers participating in the “Support to Virtual Education” project, featuring a free mobile number, free calls between colleagues, 1 GB of internet traffic, and 100 minutes of countrywide calls for 5 AZN per month.

By supporting this and other similar projects, Bakcell is significantly contributing to the digitalization of the country and society in Azerbaijan

Note that in order to benefit from this and other offers, the teachers need to participate in the “Support to Virtual Education” project. More detailed information can be acquired by visiting www.birlink.az or by calling *1199 (Call Center of ENGINET).

In addition to that, the trademark of ENGINET Company “BIRLink” provides every project participant with 2 months of free high-speed broadband internet and IPTV, along with free connection and equipment. Teachers and students who register in the “Virtual School” platform will be able to download Microsoft Office 365 software free of charge. Education workers will also get discounted participation at seminars held by the Innovative Technologies in Education Center (ITE), special discounts for electronics at “Smart Electronics” shops, and many other additional benefits.

By keeping the development and education of children under the constant spotlight, Bakcell contributes to the improvement of education opportunities and social welfare of hundreds of children within the frames of its “Bakcell Stars” Corporate Social Responsibility Program.

In 2019, Bakcell has signed a cooperation protocol with the Ministry of Education and “AzEduNet” Company on the provisioning of up to 700 general education institutions located in remote villages with access to internet and network services by means of the Azerbaijan Education Network. Within the frames of this cooperation, Bakcell provides complimentary monthly internet traffic and data-cards to the general education institutions.

***

About Bakcell

Bakcell offers a wide range of products and services to users of modern mobile communications. The company provides its customers with the best-in-class mobile internet.

For more information about Bakcell products and services, please visit www.bakcell.com or call 555. For press releases, please visit www.bakcell.com/en/news.

If you are not a Bakcell subscriber but wish to find out about Bakcell and its products and services, please call 012 498 89 89