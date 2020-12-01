Azerbaijan's minister of transport meets UK ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 1

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan Ramin Guluzade met with the UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan James Sharp, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

Guluzade informed the ambassador about the reforms carried out in the field of transport and ICT, projects of regional and local importance, as well as the planned work, noting that Azerbaijan is the initiator and main participant of many international projects.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan in the field of transport, telecommunications, information, innovation and high technologies.

