No shortage of PCs and laptops in Azerbaijan - Azerbaijan Innovation Agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

The Azerbaijan Innovation Agency has denied the information spread in some Azerbaijani media outlets about the lack of computers and laptops in the country, the Agency told Trend on April 2.

“HTech Invest, the resident of the Mingachevir High Technology Park, successfully continues its activity in the production of computers and laptops,” the Agency said.

"The information disseminated in some media outlets does not correspond to reality,” Orkhan Nadirov, coordinator of the Innovation Agency for Mingachevir, said. “The activity of the plant continues successfully and we are preparing to expand the production volumes."

Nadirov stressed that the Innovation Agency invites startups and IT companies to become residents of the Pirallakhi and Mingachevir Technology Parks.

"Residency opens up new opportunities for generating income for companies and solves many problems faced by entrepreneurs," Nadirov said.

The residents of these parks are exempt from 18 percent import tax, VAT, customs duties, corporate, land and property taxes.

----

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev