Azerbaijani startups arouse great interest from Turkish companies

ICT 18 June 2021 17:38 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

A meeting of Turkish and local resident companies of Azerbaijan's Pirallahi High Technologies Park under the Azerbaijan Innovation Agency took place, Trend reports citing the agency.

During the meeting, Turkish entrepreneurs expressed satisfaction with the favorable business environment in Azerbaijan.

The meeting was attended by Chairman of the Board of the Innovation Agency Tural Karimli, Coordinator of the Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center Kamal Aghayev, members of the delegation of the Ministry of Industry and Technology of Turkey and local and Turkish entrepreneurs working in the park.

The participants noted the tax and customs benefits received by Turkish residents in the country over the past ten years.

Kamal Aghayev spoke about programs for the development and support of startups, as well as projects implemented with the mediation of local and foreign experts.

He presented six of the most successful startups created by Barama alumni for 2020-2021.

Aghayev also presented projects on smart city technologies, finance, environment, defense industry, education and social entrepreneurship.

The presentations of Azerbaijani startups aroused great interest from the Turkish side.

Following the meeting, an agreement was reached on the creation of incubation and innovation centers to support start-ups' access to regional markets.

