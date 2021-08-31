Azerbaijan to partake in elections to ITU Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Azerbaijan will take part in the upcoming elections to the Council of the International Telecommunication Union and the Radio Regulation Committee to be held in 2022 in Bucharest (Romania), the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies told Trend.

According to the ministry, the candidacy of the first adviser to the Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan Sahiba Hasanova is planned to be nominated in the upcoming elections.

“To promote this candidacy, campaigns are currently underway at international events. Azerbaijan, as an active member of the organization since 1992, has taken an active part in all the initiatives of the International Telecommunication Union and has already been elected twice,” the ministry stressed.

Every four years, 48 members are elected from the 193 member countries of the organization in five regions.

For the first time, Azerbaijan became a member of this body in 2014, and in 2018 the country won the right to be represented on the council for the second time.

---

