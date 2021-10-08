Huawei talks new project in Uzbekistan to improve harvest monitoring (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8

Huawei technologies in agriculture will not only help Uzbekistan to improve the efficiency of harvest monitoring as well as simplify the work for farmers but also save the water resources and protect environment, representative of Huawei told Trend.

"Agriculture in Uzbekistan plays big role in its economic and social development. Increase of production and export potential of agricultural sector allows improve the sustainable development of society and economic growth. By realizing this project Huawei wants to demonstrate how technologies may help agricultural and irrigation spheres of Uzbekistan to improve the shortcomings of traditional way of their management," said the company.

According to Huawei, traditional agriculture lacks effective technical methods to interfere with the production process; and it is also labor-intensive, time-consuming, and has high error rate.

"Going from traditional agriculture to "smart" one will allow enabling remote monitoring and control over the harvest and soil/ air via diversified sensors," the representative stated.

"Big data analytics through data collection will help significantly improving crop yield and planting efficiency. Plant protection drones helps to save pesticides and improve the speed of plant treatment. Agricultural big data platform system timely obtains crop growth status, water and fertilizer indicators, and video online status information. Dashboard with analytical data provides complete overview of fields’ condition to farmers and precise guidance for planting and breeding".

Recently Trend reported that Huawei Uzbekistan and the Tashkent Institute of Irrigation and Agricultural Mechanization Engineers (TIIAME) have presented a pilot project to introduce innovative technologies in agriculture and irrigation systems.

Smart agriculture project was realized as Social Corporate responsibility activity in order to demonstrate that ICT technologies play important role in transformation of Uzbekistan’s economy. This project was directed to give opportunity to TIIAME professors, staff, students make further research works in this sphere as well as to demonstrate other agricultural enterprises and clusters how they can improve their operation.

