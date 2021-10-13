Bakcell introduced journalists to latest trends and innovations in mobile telecommunications (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Traditional seminar for mass media representatives

Bakcell organized yet another two-day seminar for journalists. The main purpose of the traditional seminar, organized annually by Bakcell, is to educate local media representatives in such areas as the basics and the latest trends in mobile telecommunications, modern technologies and innovations. The seminar helps to raise awareness in the field of mobile telecommunications, as well as improve the professionalism of journalists covering this industry.

Around 30 journalists from country’s leading media agencies have taken part in the seminar, held under title of “Mobile telecommunications – the latest trends and innovations”. Leading Azerbaijani experts in the area of telecommunications, representing Bakcell and other telco companies were invited as trainers for the seminar.

During the event, interactive sessions were held on such topics as “The trends in IT and telecommunications, and consumer behavior in the post-COVID period”, “Mobile networks development and ensuring network stability during the events of state importance”, “The effect of pandemics on customer service and digitalization trends”, “Role of data centers in telecommunications”, “Evolution of VoLTE technology” and “Smart cities and the role of telecoms in their development”.

In the course of the seminar, which was notable for useful sessions and presentations, the experts answered questions related to the telecommunications industry and new technologies, and also held an exchange of views and interesting discussions with media representatives.