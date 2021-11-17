Nar carried out training on mobile communication (PHOTO)

Another training on Basics of Mobile Communication developed and organized by Nar’s technical team was successfully accomplished. The students participating at the training which was held at Azerbaijan Technical University (AzTU) were awarded with certificates.

During the training on communication technologies, the participants were enlightened about the operation of the mobile network based on the real experience of Nar’s technical staff. The training which is a part of Nar's corporate responsibility strategy to support education, is initiated to train students for the mobile market as professionals and help them build successful careers in the short term upon graduation.

It is noteworthy that Nar has been cooperating with AzTU since 2015. Within the framework of this partnership aimed at leading Azerbaijani youth towards gaining a superior position in the communications market over their foreign counterparts by acquiring both theoretical and practical knowledge, Nar GSM laboratory has been established in the University.

‘Azerfon’ LLC (Nar trademark) started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The ‘Nar’ brand name was selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life. Being the first operator in the country to introduce the 3G technology, Nar provides the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. With a large network of over 8780 base stations, covering 91% of the country’s territory, Nar provides more than 2.3 million subscribers with the highest quality services. Within the frames of its strategy aimed at continuous improvement of the network quality, the mobile operator has introduced the HD-Voice service, which ensures a significant increase of the quality and flawless transmission of voice.