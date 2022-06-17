Main types of cyber attacks in Azerbaijan unveiled

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. The main types of cyber attacks that have been identified in Azerbaijan over the past year are phishing attacks, social engineering and website cloning, Head of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security, the Center for Combating Computer Incidents (CERT) of Azerbaijan Tural Mammadov said during a Fintex Summit [is being held in Baku, on June 16-17, 2022] on June 17, Trend reports.

According to Mammadov, the usage of pirated programs is widespread in Azerbaijan, most of which are downloaded from Russian and Iranian sources.

Speaking about cyberattacks, Mammadov noted that such cyberattack tools as phishing, and the creation of clone websites of media, government agencies and other organizations are used against users.

He added that CERT launched a cybersecurity knowledge testing system - kibergigiyena.az in order to improve cyber hygiene.

"This platform is actively used by our citizens and the initial results show that the level of cyber awareness in Azerbaijan requires additional information work," Mammadov said.