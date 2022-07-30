Aztelecom LLC expands coverage of broadband services via GPON technology (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. Azerbaijan's Aztelecom LLC has started to provide broadband services via GPON technology (Gigabit Passive Optical Network) in Ivanovka and Lahic villages of Ismayilli district, Trend reports citing the company.

The Optical Line Terminal (OLT) equipment, required for GPON technology's introduction, has already been installed in the mentioned villages.

"Over 19 kilometers of fiber-optic cable and 461 iron poles have been used for the construction of a linear network in the Ivanovka village. The introduction of the latest equipment provides quality services to more than 1,200 families of the village," the statement said.

Currently, a total of 139 village subscribers are taking advantage of the new service.

"The Lahic village has also been equipped with OLT. After the completion of construction activities, residents of 10 surrounding villages will also be able to benefit from the new service," the company stated.

The new GPON technology provides an opportunity of using the Internet at higher speeds (up to 100 Mbps).