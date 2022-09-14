Azerbaijan provides villages of its Guba district with fast and uninterrupted internet (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. The necessary equipment for the construction of GPON technology (Gigabit Passive Optical Network), which provides fast and uninterrupted internet access,in Vladimirovka and Khinalig villages of Guba district has been commissioned, Trend reports via press service of Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, work is underway to update the telecommunications infrastructure and bring it in line with international standards as part of 'Online Azerbaijan' project.

"A total of 780 households in Vladimirovka village and 537 in Khinalig village were fully covered with high-speed internet. A network for 1700 subscribers has been created in Guba city. Currently, 600 subscribers use internet. In addition, it's planned to complete the relevant work within the next two months, held in the village of Gachrash," the ministry stated.

With the introduction of the new GPON technology, high-speed internet packages (from 30 Mbps to 100 Mbps) are offered to subscribers, including internet, internet+telephony, internet+TV, internet+telephony+TV packages.

"As part of the 'Online Azerbaijan' project being implemented by the ministry, relevant work continues to provide high-speed Internet to other regions of the country," the ministry said.