Azerbaijan to further cooperate with International Telecommunication Union for ICT development (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. Azerbaijan will further cooperate with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) to enhance intercountry dialogue in information and communication, Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev tweeted, Trend reports.

According to him, Azerbaijan has been the Union's member since 1992, and an active member since 2014.

"At the regular ITU conference, I briefed my colleagues on digital transformation projects implemented in Azerbaijan. We will continue to collaborate with the mentioned high ranked company to expand the intercountry ICT dialogue," Nabiyev wrote.

As the minister noted, building a creative and innovative society in Azerbaijan is possible only through digital transformation.

"We're currently developing a number of government programs for digital transformation advancement. The ministry is working on the country's broadband infrastructure investment, as well as implementing national projects via GPON and LTE technologies. Moreover, Azerbaijan is the initiator of establishing Trans-Caspian fiber-optic cable line under the Caspian Sea at the regional level. The project participants are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan. Implementing the relevant initiative will pave the way for expanded digital services in the countries of the South Caucasus, the Middle East, Central and South Asia," he stated.

Nabiyev also outlined these projects' significance and that the ITU member states should pool their resources for all countries and all sectors of society to take advantage of the ICT sector.