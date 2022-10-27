Laying underwater fiber optic communication line in Caspian Sea to begin in 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. The laying of an underwater fiber optic communication line (FOCL) in Caspian Sea will commence in 2023, Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bagdat Musin said at the "ICTWeek Uzbekistan 2022" event in Samarkand, Trend reports.

"The project will provide the regional countries with alternative internet access, as well as expand the Europe-Asia traffic. Kazakhtelecom will work in partnership with AzerTelecom LLC – from Azerbaijan," Musin noted.

The project design is currently in progress, which will be followed by relevant studies and the FOCL laying along the bottom of the Caspian Sea. The cable length will exceed 340 kilometers, while the redundant channel running from Kazakhstan's Kuryk Port to Buzovna (near Baku) will be around 330 kilometers.

Musin added that this idea is of interest to all Central Asia countries, since alternative ways will provide better internet even to the most remote places of the region.