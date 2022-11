BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Azerbaijan's SINAM [Software development, Integration service, Network Solutions, Automation and Control, Maintenance and support] IT company and the Azerbaijani office of Lithuanian BS/2 company have signed a memorandum of partnership, Trend reports on November 25.

The document was signed by the Head of the Azerbaijani Office Ilgar Hasanov and the President of SINAM company Elchin Aliyev.