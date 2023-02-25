Azerbaijan enhances high-speed internet coverage in Tovuz district (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. A total of 5,610 households have been provided with high-speed internet in Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport told Trend.

According to the ministry, currently 1,841 subscribers use high-speed internet services.

The ministry stressed that Aztelecom LLC has created a fiber-optic network based on GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network) technology in such villages of the Tovuz district as Ashaghi Oysuzlu, Gazgulu, Bozalganli, Abulbayli, Duz Jirdakhan and Jallili.

Within the framework of the "Azerbaijan Online" project implemented by the ministry in the field of application of modern technologies, relevant work is being continued as planned to provide other districts of the country with high-speed internet.

As of early February 2023, about 814,000 households were provided with broadband internet based on GPON technology in Azerbaijan. By the end of 2024, it’s planned to cover the entire country with broadband internet with a minimum transfer rate of 25 Mbps.