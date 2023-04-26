Azerbaijan improves its positions in global cyber security ratings every year - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26. Azerbaijan improves its position in global cyber security ratings every year, Head of the Digital Media Sector of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Elmir Valizade said, Trend reports.

Valizade made the remark during an event themed "Cybercrime in Azerbaijan and cyber security barometers".

According to him, work is underway in our country to form a legal framework for the expanded application of new security standards.

"Azerbaijan is actively applying European cyber security standards and has already achieved great success in this area," the official noted.

Valizade also said that Armenia and Iran have been carrying out cyber attacks on Azerbaijan for many years.

"All these attempts have been prevented and we’ll continue to strengthen our digital space and security systems," he added.

Azerbaijan has improved its rank in the National Cyber Security Index by 34 positions to 52nd.