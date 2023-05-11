Vodafone Ukraine achieved high results in 2022

Vodafone Ukraine, a telecommunications company operating within NEQSOL Holding, has announced the 2022 results, according to the Ukrainian media.

The company has increased its operating profit by 10% compared to the previous year, reaching UAH 6.5 billion ($200 million) in 2022. Despite the difficulties faced by the country amid the war conditions, company’s operating profit margin (EBIT) increased from 29% to 33% compared to 2021.

In 2022, Vodafone Ukraine's total revenues increased by 24% and operating profit has increased by nearly 80% compared to 2019 when the company was acquired by NEQSOL Holding.

According to the analysis and expert opinions, the reported growth indicators are considered successful not only for the war-affected country, but also globally. Taking into the account global trends, these results are also considered high for the telecommunications industry. This also indicates effective management of the company.

In addition, Vodafone Ukraine has increased its capital investments, reaching UAH 3.6 billion ($110 million). The company deployed 4,000 4G base stations last year. As a result of the infrastructure renewal and installation of new base stations, customer usage of mobile internet has increased 1.5 times.

The company continued its participation in various social and charity projects to support its customers and community during 2022.

Thus, Vodafone Ukraine managed to achieve successful results and maintain its financial stability in 2022.