Mobile communication sector of Azerbaijan reaches new level of dev't - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. The mobile communication sector of Azerbaijan has reached a new level of development, Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev said during the "GSMA Mobile 360 Eurasia 2023" event in Baku, Trend reports.

According to the minister, the mobile communication sector in the country is developing rapidly.

"The development of mobile communication requires the creation of a stable infrastructure, competent specialists, as well as cybersecurity mechanisms. Some 4 out of 10 people in the world are not mobile internet users. In Azerbaijan we continue to invest in broadband network infrastructure and by 2024 we will cover the entire country with internet. We are also working on a project that will connect internet from Central Asia to Europe," Nabiyev said.

The minister said that there is a need for cybersecurity training in Azerbaijan, and work is underway in this direction in partnership with Israel.

"Insufficient number of frequencies and their improper use have been revealed in Azerbaijan. Today we have eliminated these problems, and the sector is developing rapidly. We will continue to regulate this sector, invest and keep up with the times," Nabiyev added.