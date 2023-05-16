Azerbaijan ahead of Central Asian countries in terms of 4G speed - analyst (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. Azerbaijan is ahead of the Central Asian countries in terms of data download speed on the 4G network, Ookla's Principal Analyst Sylwia Kechiche said during the GSMA M360 Eurasia 2023 international conference in Baku, Trend reports.

According to the analyst, the average data download speed in the 4G network of Azerbaijan's mobile operators is 34.82 Mbit/s.

"Azerbaijan is also ahead of these countries in terms of outgoing traffic speed - 10.35 Mbit/s," Kechiche said.

The analyst also added that the coverage of the country's population with a 4G network is 73.8 percent.