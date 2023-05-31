Uzbekistan attaches great importance to cybersecurity issues - Cybersecurity Center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. Cybersecurity has become a priority area of development in Uzbekistan, and today more than 10 universities in the country are actively engaged in training personnel in this area, Head of the Department of the Cybersecurity Center of the country Adilbek Ishmuratov said during the second national cybersecurity Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Ishmuratov, this process began back in 2005, when almost no specialists were involved in this field in Uzbekistan.

"Since then, the country has been making significant efforts to develop this area and cooperates with other countries to exchange experience and train young professionals. However, problems in the field of cybersecurity cannot be completely solved within the country," the head of the department said.

According to him, in order to effectively solve such problems, it is necessary to constantly cooperate with other countries and train young specialists taking into account international experience. Moreover, it is also important to pay attention to various areas in this area.

"Uzbekistan is actively working to eliminate internal technical problems related to the introduction of information technologies in state organizations, and the adopted law on cybersecurity contributes to solving these issues," Ishmuratov added.

He also noted that at the moment the country is successfully coping with challenges in the mentioned field.

"The law on cybersecurity, adopted in April 2022, makes it possible to solve problems arising in this area and ensure the security of information resources," he concluded.