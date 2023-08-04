Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan, Italian Leonardo company mull ICT cooperation prospects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Italian Leonardo company Stefano Pontecorvo mulled cooperation prospects, Trend reports via the minister's tweet.

According to Nabiyev, the parties explored potential cooperation in the areas of cybersecurity, space activities, and transportation.

Leonardo is Italy's largest defense product manufacturing company. The company also possesses civil technologies, including technologies for smart cities, artificial satellite production, aerospace services, and urban transport system management.

