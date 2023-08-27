Mobile communications sector revenues rise in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. Revenues from mobile communication and information services in Azerbaijan amounted to 1.7 billion manat ($1 billion) from January through July 2023, Trend reports.

According to the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan, this indicator increased by 13.7 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

In addition, 75.8 percent of services were provided to the population.

During the reporting period, revenues from mobile communication services in Azerbaijan amounted to 654.4 million manat, or $384.9 million (38.2 percent of the total revenue of the telecommunications market).

Meanwhile, revenues from mobile communication and information services by the end of 2022 increased by 14.8 percent (358.6 million manat, or $210.9) compared to 2021 and amounted to over 2.7 billion manat ($1.5 billion).